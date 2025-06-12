Uttar Pradesh News: Menstruation No Longer Taboo For Many Young Women, But Stigma And Hygiene Gaps Remain, Finds KGMU Survey

KGMU survey highlights a growing comfort in discussing menstruation among young women in UP, though stigma and hygiene issues persist | File Photo

Lucknow: Long-held taboos around menstruation and menstrual hygiene are beginning to dissolve as more young women and adolescent girls in Uttar Pradesh are speaking up about their periods and taking hygiene seriously, a new survey conducted by King George's Medical University (KGMU) has revealed.

The survey, carried out by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KGMU, involved 200 adolescent girls and young women with an average age of 20 years. It found that 74% of participants were comfortable discussing menstruation openly — a significant social shift in a country where the topic is still largely considered off-limits in many households and communities.

“Although menstruation is a natural biological process for every woman, it continues to be surrounded by misinformation and myths,” said Professor Dr Sujata Deo, who led the survey. “Our findings indicate that young women, especially students, are now learning about menstruation from schools, and they are less hesitant to talk about it. This is a positive trend.”

Dr. Deo stated that the survey was conducted among unmarried girls and maintained a homogeneous sample, including participants from all religious and social backgrounds. “The purpose of this survey was to understand how modern-day girls perceive menstruation and how they manage their hygiene,” she explained.

Stigma and Restrictions:

However, the study also highlighted that deep-rooted cultural restrictions still exist. Over 59.5% of respondents reported facing social or familial restrictions during their periods — such as being barred from entering the kitchen, participating in religious rituals, or even touching certain objects. Some were made to sleep on separate bedding or use separate utensils during menstruation.

“The stigma surrounding menstruation remains a deeply rooted and alarming trend in our society,” said Dr. Deo. “It is something that plays out in almost every household, where girls and women are burdened with a long list of do’s and don’ts during their periods. Whether it is restrictions on entering kitchens, temples, or participating in family functions, these taboos continue to dictate their lives.”

Preeti Varma, a homemaker, shared her personal experience of how menstrual stigma affected her emotionally and spiritually. “I had long dreamt of visiting the Vaishno Devi temple with my family. But just as we reached the shrine, my period started,” she recalled, her voice tinged with disappointment. “When I told my husband, we mutually decided that I would stay behind while he and our children went ahead for the darshan of Ma Sherawali. It was a painful moment—being so close to something so sacred, and yet denied the experience because of a natural bodily process.”

Preeti says the memory still haunts her. “It made me feel impure, as if I did not belong in that holy space just because of my period. I did not question it then, but now I wonder why so many of us accept these restrictions without resistance.”

Such accounts, Dr. Deo notes, are not isolated. They reflect a larger social mindset that continues to shame and isolate women during menstruation, reinforcing outdated norms that must be challenged through education, awareness, and open conversations.

Despite a growing awareness, challenges related to hygiene and accessibility remain widespread. The survey showed that 59% of girls reported missing school, college, or work during their periods. Limited access to clean and private toilets further compounds the issue — only 49.5% of respondents said they had access to a hygienic and private toilet.

“The lack of basic sanitation infrastructure in schools and public spaces is not just a health issue, it also affects confidence and educational opportunities,” Prof. Deo emphasized.

Sanitary Napkins and their availability:

When it comes to menstrual products, the data was mixed. While 73% of girls said they had access to affordable sanitary products such as pads or menstrual cups, 27% still found them unaffordable or hard to access. These girls often resort to using old cloth or unhygienic materials, which puts them at risk of infections and other health complications.

“Sanitary napkins are available for just ₹1 at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, making them affordable for everyone. But how many people are actually aware of this?” the doctor asked.

The survey paints a picture of a society in transition — where awareness is on the rise, but infrastructural and social barriers continue to hinder progress.

Health experts suggest that alongside better access to sanitary products and clean toilets, more school-based education and community outreach programs are essential to completely dismantle the stigma around menstruation.