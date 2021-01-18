Uttar Pradesh: Hospital worker dies after taking COVID-19 shot, official says unrelated to vaccine

"He was vaccinated on Saturday around noon. On Sunday he felt breathless and complained of chest congestion. We are inquiring into the reasons of the death. We will get a post mortem done. It does not seem to be a reaction to vaccination. He did night duty on Saturday too and there were no problems," MC Garg, Moradabad's chief medical officer, told NDTV.

Meanwhile, the post mortem report revealed the immediate cause of death as "cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock" due to "cardio-pulmonary disease", the NDTV reported.

Nurse admitted to CCU in Kolkata

In another incident, in Kolkata, a 35-year-old nurse was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of a hospital after she lost consciousness minutes after taking the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

She is one of the 15,707 beneficiaries who were vaccinated across West Bengal. She was rushed to nearby Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital and admitted to the CCU.

"That's probably an allergic reaction. As of now, there is nothing to worry about her as this type of allergic reaction is common in many vaccinations," a senior health department official, who is also a doctor, told PTI.

"We have learnt that she has a history of being allergic to drugs. She is also a chronic asthma patient. In that way, this is normal though quite rare. We are checking whether this is related to the vaccination or not. Even if it is because of the inoculation then also there is nothing to worry about," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)