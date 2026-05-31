Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Brutally Throws Child To Ground Repeatedly, Killing Him; Video Surfaces | X @Deadlykalesh

A shocking incident has triggered widespread outrage after a man killed a small child in a brutal act reportedly driven by one-sided obsession in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. The disturbing video, which surfaced on social media platform X, shows the accused violently assaulting the child in a manner that has deeply disturbed viewers online.

In the video circulating on X, the accused is seen repeatedly throwing the child to the ground with extreme force multiple times. The video, shared by the handle “Deadly Kalesh” on May 30, quickly went viral, sparking anger and demands for strict punishment against the accused.

The incident has reignited debate over violent crimes against children and concerns about delayed justice in such cases. Many users expressed grief, anger, and frustration over repeated instances of child abuse and violent crimes being recorded and circulated online.

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Netizens React

The incident has sparked strong reactions on social media:

The first set of reactions called for extreme anger and retribution against the accused, with users demanding severe public punishment and expressing outrage over the crime.

Another user described the act as inhuman and expressed deep anguish, calling for immediate and strict justice while criticising systemic failures in protecting children.

A third reaction also termed the act “pure evil,” demanding the harshest punishment and urging authorities to take swift action without delay, reflecting widespread public fury.

In contrast, one user urged people to avoid sharing or viewing disturbing visuals and requested that the video be blurred due to its highly triggering nature.

The case continues to draw attention online, with authorities yet to issue a detailed official statement regarding the investigation at the time of writing.