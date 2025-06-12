 Uttar Pradesh Heatwave Claims 4 Lives, 12 Cranes Found Dead In Kanpur; Power Demand Peaks As State Swelters
With mercury levels rising, the state's electricity consumption has also touched a record high. On the night of June 8, power demand surged to 30,161 megawatts — the highest so far this season. Officials anticipate that peak demand may cross 32,000 megawatts this year, exceeding last May's record of 30,618 megawatts.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
Representative Image |

Uttar Pradesh continues to suffer under a severe heatwave, which has claimed at least four lives in the past 24 hours. The soaring temperatures have also impacted wildlife — 12 cranes were found dead near the walls of Kanpur’s Motijheel, likely due to heat stress.

Health concerns have also mounted. Government hospitals are reporting a surge in cases of fever, dehydration, vomiting, and diarrhoea, especially among children and the elderly. Doctors are advising residents to stay hydrated by consuming traditional coolants like aam panna, mint-based drinks, buttermilk, and lemon sherbet. People have been urged to avoid stale or oily food, and to consult doctors before taking any medication for heat-related illnesses.

In light of these conditions, there is growing concern over the scheduled reopening of primary schools on June 15. Anil Yadav, president of the Uttar Pradesh BTC Shikshak Sangh, has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting an extension of the summer break. He warned that reopening schools during this period of extreme heat could seriously endanger children's health.

"Temperatures in some parts of Uttar Pradesh have already crossed 48°C. In such conditions, young children are particularly vulnerable to illnesses such as heatstroke, dehydration, and exhaustion. Their bodies are less capable of handling extreme temperatures," Yadav noted in his letter.

He has urged the government to postpone the reopening of all council and private schools up to Class 8, in view of student safety and the persisting heatwave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for nine districts, with Jhansi recording the highest temperature at 46°C in the past 24 hours, followed closely by Agra at 45.2°C. The IMD advises residents to stay indoors between 11 AM and 3 PM, wear full-sleeved cotton clothes, and use umbrellas or sunglasses when outside.

There is, however, some relief on the horizon. The southwest monsoon, which reached Kerala ten days early, is expected to arrive in Uttar Pradesh between June 15 and 20. Typically, the monsoon reaches the state around June 20–25, but this year, it may bring much-needed respite a few days earlier.

