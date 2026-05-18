Uttar Pradesh Heatwave Alert: IMD Warns 33 Districts As Banda Sizzles At 46.4°C

People shield themselves from intense sunlight as Uttar Pradesh faces severe heatwave conditions and soaring temperatures across multiple districts | Representational Image

Lucknow, May 18: Heatwave conditions intensified across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, with Bundelkhand and several other districts reeling under extreme temperatures and scorching winds. Bright sunshine since morning and slow wind movement added to discomfort, making humid conditions worse in many parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for 33 districts and advised people to remain cautious, especially during afternoon hours. Elderly people, children and those suffering from illnesses have been asked to avoid direct exposure to the sun, drink sufficient water and wear light cotton clothes.

Government issues emergency preparedness directions

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district magistrates, the Health Department, Power Department and relief agencies to remain on alert mode. He instructed officials to keep ambulance services active and ensure preparedness for relief and rescue operations in sensitive districts.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to visit field areas regularly and complete arrangements for tackling heat-related emergencies in time. Government hospitals have been instructed to make adequate arrangements for the treatment of heatstroke patients. Directions have also been issued to ensure drinking water facilities at public places and uninterrupted electricity supply.

Banda emerges hottest place in country

According to weather data from the past 24 hours, Banda emerged as the hottest place in the country with a temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius. Four districts from Uttar Pradesh figured among the 24 hottest cities in India. Besides Banda, Jhansi recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius, Prayagraj 44.5 degrees Celsius and Hamirpur 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Preventive measures taken across cities

Authorities in different cities took preventive measures to deal with the severe heat. In Kanpur, water was sprinkled on roads to reduce surface temperature. In Prayagraj, coolers were installed inside horse stables, while in Gorakhpur Zoo, elephants were repeatedly bathed to provide relief from the heat.

Lucknow-based meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh said weather conditions across the state would remain dry and severe heat is expected between May 19 and May 23. He said temperatures in most parts of the state could rise by another 3 to 4 degrees Celsius with continued heatwave conditions.

Monsoon likely to reach UP by June

He added that the monsoon is expected to reach Kerala around May 26 and may enter Uttar Pradesh through Gorakhpur around June 18, although the date remains tentative.

Prayagraj faces intense humidity

In Prayagraj, people faced renewed hardship after thunderstorms and rainfall subsided and intense heat returned. Since Monday morning, strong sunshine and rising humidity made it difficult for people to step outdoors.

The weather department warned that temperatures may rise further due to hot winds and continuous sunshine. The city’s maximum temperature has remained around 44 degrees Celsius for the past two days and may touch 44.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

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Agra temperatures may cross 47 degrees

Agra also witnessed severe heat conditions, with daytime temperatures crossing 43 degrees Celsius. Residents reported increasing discomfort even during nighttime as minimum temperatures rose above normal by 0.7 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Agra till May 23 and officials said temperatures in the city may cross 47 degrees Celsius later this week. No rainfall is expected in the coming days..

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