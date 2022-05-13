Uttar Pradesh govt to gift 'Brand UP' products to delegates at WEF Davos

The handicrafts and special products from Uttar Pradesh will shine at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting after the decision was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government to send products with 'Brand UP' to the WEF meet at Davos in Switzerland.

The state government would send different products under its ambitious One District One Product (ODOP) scheme as a gift for the delegates of various countries coming to attend the WEF meeting at Davos.

According to the UP government spokesperson, the union government has requested them to send ODOP products gift hampers for the delegates coming to WEF meet.

Around 600 delegates from various countries at Davos would be given perfumes from UP’s Kannuj, the silk of Varanasi, Chikan clothes from Lucknow, woodwork of Saharanpur and brassware from Moradabad. The UP government has prepared a special gift hamper for the WEF delegates which includes all the unique products from the state.

According to the officials, this exercise would help in providing global recognition for the special products of UP. Besides, Brand UP would be strengthened at the global level. For the first time, the delegates from the entire world would come to know about various unique products from UP.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 08:32 PM IST