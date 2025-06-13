Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has fully digitised the National Family Benefit Scheme, aiming to bring greater transparency and faster relief to families who have lost their primary breadwinner. As part of the revamp, the application, verification, and payment processes have been made completely online, eliminating the need for beneficiaries to make repeated visits to government offices.

Under the new digital system, the scheme promises financial assistance of `30,000 to the surviving family member of a deceased earning head aged between 18 and 60 years. Eligibility is based on income thresholds which is set at `56,460 per annum for urban areas and ₹46,080 for rural households. The government claims that eligible applicants will now receive aid within 75 days of applying.

Despite these promises, concerns remain over whether the digital infrastructure, particularly in rural regions, can handle the full shift to an online system. Critics also highlight the persistent gaps in awareness and digital literacy, which could leave some deserving families behind.

To address delays, district-level social welfare officers have been tasked with verifying eligibility and submitting applications for approval within seven days. If delays occur, District Magistrates have been authorised to bypass state-level approvals and disburse funds directly under emergency provisions. Digital signatures and Aadhaar linked PFMS bank transfers will be used to ensure timely, trackable payments.

Emergency aid will also be facilitated through fast-track verification and approvals by the DM and district officials, and a dedicated helpline (14568) has been set up for complaints and redressal.

To boost awareness, the government has instructed officials to promote the scheme through tehsil meetings, posters, and local outreach. Lists of beneficiaries and eligibility details will be made public at local offices to improve visibility and accountability.

In the financial year 2024–25, the scheme has reached over 1.08 lakh families, with a reported spend of `326.64 crore. While the digitisation move is being hailed by government officials as a leap toward better governance, its success will depend on how well the last-mile delivery challenges are addressed in practice.