 Uttar Pradesh Govt Empowers 1,046 Persons With Disabilities Through Shop Construction & Operation Scheme
The Uttar Pradesh government's Shop Construction/ Operation Scheme has enabled 1,046 persons with disabilities (PwDs) to establish independent businesses in the current fiscal year. Under the program, beneficiaries receive ₹20,000 support which comprises of 75% loan and 25% grant, for setting up retail ventures ranging from stationery stores to mobile repair units.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 01:51 AM IST
Beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh’s Shop Construction Scheme showcase their newly established businesses | File Photo

Official data shows 99% utilization of the allocated ₹1.06 crore budget, with funds directly reaching beneficiaries across the state. The initiative provides ₹15,000 loan plus ₹5,000 grant for shop construction, while operational support offers ₹7,500 loan and ₹2,500 grant.

State officials report successful implementation of the rehabilitation-focused scheme, with beneficiaries establishing businesses in 23 districts so far. The program forms part of broader efforts to enhance economic participation of PwDs, complementing skill development initiatives launched in 2022.

While the scheme demonstrates progress in disability inclusive policies, activists emphasize the need for continued monitoring of loan repayment systems and market linkages for sustained success of beneficiary enterprises. The social welfare department plans quarterly review meetings to assess long-term viability of supported businesses.

