 Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 Spike: 225 Active Cases, Community Transmission Feared In Lucknow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh COVID-19 Spike: 225 Active Cases, Community Transmission Feared In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 Spike: 225 Active Cases, Community Transmission Feared In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 225 active COVID-19 cases as three new infections emerged in Lucknow within 24 hours, exposing gaps in containment efforts. The capital's latest patients, a 61-year-old woman from Sadar Bazaar, a 22-year-old from Gomti Nagar, and a 49-year-old resident of Vishwas Khand, both the patients had no travel history, suggesting unchecked community transmission.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 01:46 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh sees fresh COVID-19 cases in Lucknow with no travel history | File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 225 active COVID-19 cases as three new infections emerged in Lucknow within 24 hours, exposing gaps in containment efforts. The capital's latest patients, a 61-year-old woman from Sadar Bazaar, a 22-year-old from Gomti Nagar, and a 49-year-old resident of Vishwas Khand, both the patients had no travel history, suggesting unchecked community transmission.

All patients presented with breathing difficulties, fever, and cold like symptoms before testing positive at private facilities. With 7 active cases now in Lucknow and 166 in Gautam Buddh Nagar alone, health experts question official claims of control. "The absence of travel links in multiple cases indicates we're missing transmission chains," warned a government hospital virologist.

Read Also
COVID Surge In UP: Lucknow Reports Fifth Case Amid Testing Gaps, Lax Protocols At Government...
article-image

Despite the surge, CMO Dr. NB Singh maintained there's "no need for panic," even as NCR districts account for 86% of active cases. The state's home isolation strategy faces scrutiny after similar clusters in Maharashtra and Kerala overwhelmed healthcare systems last month.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...