Uttar Pradesh govt declares two-day state mourning over Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh administration on Sunday declared a two-day mourning in the state over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

As per an official statement, the mourning is being observed from February 6 to February 7, 2022.

Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday.

The last rites of the megastar were performed with full state honours on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir', among others, are some of her unforgettable songs.



Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:30 AM IST