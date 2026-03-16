Uttar Pradesh: Government Offering 50% Subsidy To Encourage Farmers, Floriculture Creating A New Identity For Them

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Farmers are receiving direct benefits from the schemes of the Yogi government, enabling them to earn better incomes. With the support of these initiatives, farmers are rapidly moving toward modern and high-profit farming practices.

One such inspiring story is that of young farmer Neeraj Patel from Barabanki district, who has set a new example of self-reliance through flower cultivation. He received benefits under Uttar Pradesh’s National Horticulture Mission.

After completing his studies, Neeraj Patel decided to pursue farming as his future. Traditionally, his family practiced conventional agriculture. However, he wanted to try something different.

One day, he attended a program organized by the Horticulture Department, where he learned about gerbera flower cultivation. This information proved to be a turning point in his life. He decided to begin gerbera cultivation using modern techniques and took advantage of the National Horticulture Mission Scheme run by the government. Under the scheme, he received a loan of ₹29.5 lakh in 2018 and later received a 50% subsidy.

Under the government’s ambitious National Horticulture Mission and protected cultivation initiatives, flower farming through polyhouse technology is being promoted.

Through this scheme, Neeraj Patel established a polyhouse on one acre of land. The installation of the polyhouse cost around ₹70-75 lakh. With the support of government loans and subsidies, adopting this form of cultivation became much easier for him.

Today, Neeraj’s polyhouse has nearly 25,000 gerbera plants. These plants produce flowers daily and, once planted, continue yielding for about six years.

Neeraj has also provided employment to five other people, creating a new source of income for villagers in the surrounding area. Through a modern drip irrigation system, the plants receive water drop by drop, saving water while improving the quality of production. This technique is based on Israeli methods, making farming more efficient and profitable.

Gerbera flowers are in high demand in the market. They are widely used in weddings, decorations, and various events.

As a result, Neeraj faces no difficulty in selling his flowers. He stated that after covering all expenses, he earns a profit of approximately ₹8-10 lakh annually.

Neeraj’s initiative is not limited to his personal success; he is also motivating other farmers to move beyond traditional farming and adopt modern floriculture for higher income.