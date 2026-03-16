'Smartphones Can Cause Depression And Are Contributing To Rising Suicides Over Small Issues': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath | X @ians_india

Jalore/Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath urged mothers not to give smartphones to young children. He said, "Children may cry or get upset for a while but they will eventually calm down, whereas excessive smartphone use harms thier eyes, wastes time, weakens thinking ability and dulls the intellect."

He further added that people are increasingly becoming victims of depression. Many smartphone games push children in a negative direction. If the time spent on smartphones is instead used for reading good books, practicing yoga and exercising, life will become more disciplined and meaningful. Continuous smartphone use, he said, can be as dangerous as an addiction.

On Monday, during the second day of his Rajasthan visit, Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended two-day "Mahayagya and Vishal Dharmsabha" organized on the occasion of 375th anniversary of Shri Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple in Jalore.

Addressing the religious gathering, CM advised young people to use smartphones only as much as necessary. He encouraged them to make time for family and maintain regular communication. He suggested not answering phones during meals or prayer and instead calling back later. According to him, excessive smartphone use can eventually lead to depression and has contributed to increasing suicide tendencies over minor issues. He added that if someone faces failure, they should identify the reason and transform it into success. One should not fear failure but face challenges courageously. Destiny cannot be stolen by anyone, everything comes through divine grace. People should remain free from greed and think about the welfare of nation and society.

CM Yogi warned that enemies of the country and drug traffickers are trying to trap the youth in addiction. He urged people not to let such elements succeed and appealed that drug dealers should not be allowed to enter families, societies, towns or villages. The future of any nation can be judged by its youth, if they are moving in the right direction, country reaches new heights.

Chief Minister said, "Although there are more than 200 countries in the world, none is like India. India’s uniqueness comes from its festivals, traditions, sages, scholars, soldiers, farmers, youth, daughters and mothers."

Referring to the monkeys near the temple, he said when they fed one monkey a piece of bread, it ate the first one completely before taking another. Humans should learn this modesty and develop the habit of sharing with the needy rather than hoarding.

CM Yogi said that places where sages meditated had such spiritual power that even a lion and a cow could drink water from the same place. Referring to Lord Shiva’s family, he explained that despite their different symbolic animals as lion, bull, mouse, snake and peacock, they coexist and maintain the cycle of life. India is the land that can accommodate differences and unite society. India has taught the world the art of living. Country has been built by the sacrifices of warriors, the hard work of farmers, the enterprise of artisans and the efforts of laborers. When every section of society contributes, nation becomes 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat'.

Chief Minister said religious institutions and spiritual traditions are working for social welfare in fields such as health, education and public service. India has a long spiritual heritage connected with sages and saints. He emphasized that religion is a force that unites society, while casteism weakens social harmony.

CM Yogi remembered historical warriors like Veermadev and Kirti Chauhan and mentioned the sacrifice of Rani Padmini and thousands of women in Chittorgarh. He also spoke about craftsmanship and inscriptions of the Sire Temple and contributions of Maharaja Man Singh.

Chief Minister said Indians are heirs to a rich heritage and must protect it. India has the world’s largest working population and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi the country is emerging as a major global power. According to him, earlier governments promoted division along lines of caste, region and language, whereas the present leadership has worked to unite the nation and address issues like Kashmir and Naxalism while ensuring benefits reach the poor without discrimination. He also highlighted the development of infrastructure such as railways, roads, medical colleges, airports, metros, engineering colleges, IIMs and AIIMS.

CM Yogi said previous governments considered faith to be superstition, but Prime Minister Modi emphasized that faith is central to India’s identity and necessary for social progress. He mentioned the construction of grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and ongoing improvements in Mathura-Vrindavan. When the collective will of 145 crore Indians comes together, even centuries-old problems can be solved.

Chief Minister said India’s faith is not only spiritual but also a source of national consciousness. To preserve it, society must eliminate social evils such as caste discrimination, untouchability, dowry, child marriage and addiction. He said historical invaders succeeded partly because Indians were divided, if the country had been united, no invader could have dominated India.

The program was attended by several spiritual leaders and saints including Mahant Peer Ganganath, MLA Mahant Balak Nath of Tijara, and other saints of the Nath tradition.