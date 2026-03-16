Karnataka Speaker Walks Out Of His Chair In Protest, Suspends Three Officials After CM Siddaramaiah's Intervention

In a major embarrassment to the Karnataka government, Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday walked out of his seat, protesting against the indifference by the government in conducting the Legislature Session proceedings. | X

Bengaluru: In a major embarrassment to the Karnataka government, Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday walked out of his seat, protesting against the indifference by the government in conducting the Legislature Session proceedings.

"House is for Members, Not Ministers"

``The house is conducted for the members, not for ministers and officials. If the government fails to provide answers for the questions raised by the members and if the ministers don't answer the issues raised by the members during `calling attention', there is no point in running the house,'' Khader said before leaving his chair.

The issue got resolved only after the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Khader in his chamber and assured him to initiate action against the erring officials. Khader returned to his seat and resumed functioning only after three officials were suspended.

Long-Standing Grievance of Opposition

During the last two to three Legislature Sessions, the opposition BJP and JD(S) members were complaining that they were not getting government reply for the questions they posed. Even for the `unstarred' questions, where the government provides written replies, the members never got proper replies. Only 30-40 per cent of the questions were answered and the rest lapsed after the session.

On Monday, out of 294 `unstarred' questions, only 84 were replied. When the opposition members raked up the issue, Khader was visibly upset and took the government to task. ``I have warned four times and I have always said that the house is conducted for the members and not the ministers. Every one can not ask the `starred' questions and the government must give written answers. Members are not getting replies and the ministers are not coming to the house in time. I don't appreciate the government's attitude and I can not run the house like this,'' he said.

Stating that he was not interested in running the house in this manner, Khader adourned the house and left the Assembly, without specifying when the house will resume. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went to Khader's chamber and tried to persuade him. HOwever, Khader was not willing to return to the chair. Siddaramaiah directed to suspend the officials responsible for not providing complete replies on Monday and issue notices to the heads of their departments. Consequently, three officials from Minority Development, PWD and Revenue Department were suspended.

Later, Khader returned to the house and resumed the functioning.