CPI(M) To Hold Massive Rally At Ramlila Maidan On March 24 Against LPG Shortage, Inflation, And Anti-People Policies Of Central Govt

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 24 to protest against what it termed the anti-people policies of the Central government and the hardships faced by citizens due to the shortage of LPG cylinders. | X @cpimspeak & File Pic

Lucknow: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 24 to protest against what it termed the anti-people policies of the Central government and the hardships faced by citizens due to the shortage of LPG cylinders.

LPG Scarcity Linked to Global Conflict

The party said the rally will also highlight the problems faced by the public following the scarcity of cooking gas in several parts of the country, which it linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel with Iran. According to the party, the situation has increased the burden of inflation on ordinary households.

Addressing media here on Monday, senior CPI-M leader Subhashini Ali said that in the run-up to the rally, protest marches and awareness campaigns are being organised across different parts of the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, she said, party has been conducting leaflet distribution drives, street corner meetings and public gatherings to mobilise people and raise awareness about the issues.

Seeking Public Opinion Against Policies

CPI(M) leaders said the rally aims to mobilise public opinion against the economic policies of the Centre and the state governments and demand concrete steps in the interest of the people.

"People from the marginalised section of the society are being persecuted. The Dalits are being denied benefits of reservation and scholarships, but the government has turned a blind eye," she said.

The party has urged the government to take immediate action against black marketing of LPG cylinders and ensure adequate supply, particularly in hostels and student accommodations.

Constitutional Rights Under Threat?

Ali further alleged that policies of the government could adversely affect the constitutional rights and opportunities of Dalits, backward communities, minorities and tribal groups.

P Krishnaprasad, former MLA from Kerala criticised the four new labour codes brought by the government, alleging that they would increase the exploitation of workers.

He said: "The new provisions could extend working hours up to 12 hours, restrict the right to strike and promote fixed-term employment, which may weaken permanent jobs and social protections."

Opposition to Seed Bill

Raising concerns over the proposed Seed Bill, the party said the legislation would benefit private companies at the cost of farmers and demanded that it be withdrawn immediately.

The CPI(M) also criticised changes affecting rural employment schemes, demanding the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, popularly known as MGNREGA. It opposed the proposed Viksit Ji Ra Ji law, alleging that it would place a financial burden of 40 percent on state governments.

The party expressed opposition to the privatisation of electricity and the installation of smart meters, claiming that rising power bills were leading to disconnections for poor households. It also condemned what it called unjust land acquisition from farmers for private companies and demanded that demolition drives against the poor using bulldozers be stopped.

Fight for Secularism and Democracy

CPI(M) leaders said the party would continue its campaign against communal politics and work to strengthen social harmony. They said protecting the Constitution and democracy remains a key responsibility.

The party also condemned attacks on women, minorities and Dalits and reiterated its commitment to fighting for justice and equal rights. It said it would continue to raise issues related to education, healthcare, food security and employment.

The party has called upon people from across the country to participate in the rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 24 to press for these demands.