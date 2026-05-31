Uttar Pradesh Gets Full-Time DGP After 4 Years, Rajeev Krishna Appointed Top Cop | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed 1991-batch IPS officer Rajeev Krishna as the state's Director General of Police (DGP), ending a four-year wait for a full-time police chief. Rajeev Krishna had been serving as acting DGP since June 2025 and will now hold the post on a permanent basis.

The appointment order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad. Rajeev Krishna will continue to hold additional charge as Director of the Vigilance Establishment.

The appointment comes after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) sent a panel of three senior IPS officers to the state government following a meeting held on May 26. The panel included 1990-batch IPS officer Renuka Mishra and 1991-batch officers Piyush Anand and Rajeev Krishna. Rajeev Krishna was widely regarded as the frontrunner for the post.

After consultations at the government level, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved Rajeev Krishna's name for the state's top police position. He is considered one of the chief minister's trusted officers and has held several key assignments in the state police force.

Rajeev Krishna has been serving as acting DGP since June 1, 2025. Before that, he simultaneously handled the responsibilities of Director General of Intelligence and Chairman of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

Under Supreme Court guidelines and the UPSC appointment process, a full-time DGP is entitled to a minimum tenure of two years. Given his service profile, Rajeev Krishna could remain in office until 2028.

The appointment fills a vacancy that has existed since May 2022, when then DGP Mukul Goel was removed from the post. Since then, Uttar Pradesh had been functioning without a permanent police chief.

With Rajeev Krishna's appointment, Uttar Pradesh now has a full-time DGP after four years, providing long-awaited leadership stability at the top of the state's police force.