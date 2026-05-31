Rajasthan Border Villages Set For ₹232 Crore Development Push Under Vibrant Villages Program-II | File Pic

Jaipur: A total of 184 strategically located villages across 5 border districts of Rajasthan have been identified for comprehensive development works under the Vibrant Villages Program-II.

The state of Rajasthan shares 1070 km of international border with Pakistan, with around 3195 villages in five districts. Out of these, 68 villages in Sri Ganganagar, 46 in Bikaner, 36 in Barmer, 30 in Jaisalmer, and 4 in Phalodi district have been selected as strategic villages under this program.

As many as 515 development works—estimated at a cost exceeding ₹232 crore—are proposed to be executed in 123 of the total 184 selected villages.

These initiatives encompass road connectivity, health, education, electricity, television and telecommunication connectivity, livelihood generation, tourism, culture, promotion of awareness activities, youth empowerment and skill development, financial inclusion, cooperatives, and the development of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), as well as the maintenance of assets.

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During his recent visit to Bikaner, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the officials to ensure successful implementation of the Vibrant Village Program.

The government believes that these efforts will not only improve the standard of living in border areas but also foster new opportunities for employment, tourism, local livelihoods, and social empowerment.

Special efforts are being undertaken to enhance engagement, build trust, and foster positive relationships with communities residing near international borders. As part of this initiative, alongside the organization of cultural programs, community meetings, tourism activities, training sessions, and awareness campaigns, sensitive and emotional bonds are being further strengthened through social media.

According to the program guidelines, an annual budgetary provision of ₹3 crore has been allocated to ensure the saturation of development initiatives and schemes within the state's strategic villages.

Furthermore, under the program, 3,195 villages located in Rajasthan's border blocks will undergo comprehensive development across four thematic areas to ensure all-weather accessibility; this includes the establishment of road, telecommunication, and television connectivity, as well as on-grid electrification.