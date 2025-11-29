 Uttar Pradesh: Four Policemen Booked In Ballia For Assault And Extortion After Court Order On Youth’s Plea
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Four Policemen Booked In Ballia For Assault And Extortion After Court Order On Youth’s Plea

Uttar Pradesh: Four Policemen Booked In Ballia For Assault And Extortion After Court Order On Youth’s Plea

The FIR was filed on Friday at the Dokati police station based on a complaint lodged by Mantu Yadav (24), a resident of Dalan Chhapra village who is preparing for competitive exams in Prayagraj. The accused include former station officer Madan Patel and three constables - Rinku Gupta, Jyotish, and Ashish Maurya. They have been booked on charges of assault, verbal abuse and criminal intimidation.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Four police personnel have been booked on charges of assault and extortion following a court order in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia | Representational Image

Ballia: Four police personnel have been booked on charges of assault and extortion following a court order in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, officials said on Saturday.

The FIR was filed on Friday at the Dokati police station based on a complaint lodged by Mantu Yadav (24), a resident of Dalan Chhapra village who is preparing for competitive exams in Prayagraj.

The accused include former station officer Madan Patel and three constables -- Rinku Gupta, Jyotish, and Ashish Maurya. They have been booked on charges of assault, verbal abuse and criminal intimidation.

According to the registered FIR, Mantu Yadav had come to his village for the Holi festival in February 2024. While returning home on a motorcycle with his uncle, Jitendra Kumar Yadav after attending a feast, they were stopped at the Nawanagar Dhala during a night checking drive.

FPJ Shorts
'Don't Spoil The Sweet': Mumbai Cafe TROLLED For Mysore Pak Milk Trend In Viral Video
'Don't Spoil The Sweet': Mumbai Cafe TROLLED For Mysore Pak Milk Trend In Viral Video
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC’s ₹25-Lakh Road Sweeping Machine Lies Defunct For 3 Years, Raises Serious Questions On Procurement And Negligence
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC’s ₹25-Lakh Road Sweeping Machine Lies Defunct For 3 Years, Raises Serious Questions On Procurement And Negligence
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO’s 4,508-Home ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme Draws 14,796 Applicants In 1 Week
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO’s 4,508-Home ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme Draws 14,796 Applicants In 1 Week
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Read Also
Hindu Neighbour Gifts 1,361-Sq Ft Plot To Muslim Journalist After Authorities Demolished His House...
article-image

The complainant alleged that when he questioned the reason for being taken to the police station, the personnel allegedly physically assaulted, verbally abused, and threatened to kill him.

He further alleged that the policemen took Rs 1,000 from his pocket and demanded Rs 40,000 for his release.

Although a friend allegedly paid the bribe, Mantu Yadav was "falsely" charged under Section 151 (breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and later arrested on April 1, 2024, along with two others on charges of transporting cannabis on his motorcycle.

He filed a petition against the police personnel in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on August 23, 2024.

Read Also
Delhi Car Blast Probe: Court Extends NIA Custody Of Four Accused By 10 Days
article-image

CJM Shailesh Kumar Pandey's court, on November 12, ordered the Dokati station officer to register a case against the accused and commence an investigation.

Bairia Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi confirmed on Saturday that a case has been registered based on the CJM's directive, and the police are investigating the matter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Four Policemen Booked In Ballia For Assault And Extortion After Court Order On...

Uttar Pradesh: Four Policemen Booked In Ballia For Assault And Extortion After Court Order On...

Chennai Weather: City Braces Fir Heavy Rainfall As Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; IMD Issues...

Chennai Weather: City Braces Fir Heavy Rainfall As Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; IMD Issues...

Hindu Neighbour Gifts 1,361-Sq Ft Plot To Muslim Journalist After Authorities Demolished His House...

Hindu Neighbour Gifts 1,361-Sq Ft Plot To Muslim Journalist After Authorities Demolished His House...

Delhi Car Blast Probe: Court Extends NIA Custody Of Four Accused By 10 Days

Delhi Car Blast Probe: Court Extends NIA Custody Of Four Accused By 10 Days

Bengaluru Weather: Cyclone Ditawah To Bring Moderate Rainfall On Saturday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Bengaluru Weather: Cyclone Ditawah To Bring Moderate Rainfall On Saturday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert