 Hindu Neighbour Gifts 1,361-Sq Ft Plot To Muslim Journalist After Authorities Demolished His House In Jammu
A journalist's house in Jammu was demolished by authorities during an anti-encroachment drive, leaving his family homeless. Arfaz Ahmad Daing alleged no notice was served and called it "selective targeting" for his reports on drug trafficking. In a compassionate act, his Hindu neighbour, Kuldip Sharma, gifted five marlas of land to help him rebuild.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Arfaz Ahmad Daing with Kuldip Sharma | X/@Nargis_Bano78

Jammu: A journalist’s house was demolished in Jammu for allegedly reporting on several issues, including cross-border drug trafficking. In a heart-warming display of compassion, his Hindu neighbour, Kuldip Sharma, gifted five marlas of land to journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing soon after his home was razed on Thursday.

The demolished house had been built 40 years ago and was owned by his father. Arfaz moved into the house after his own residence was demolished last year.

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out on Thursday by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), during which Arfaz Ahmad Daing’s house was also razed under a large police presence. The journalist stated that “No notice was served” and called the move “selective targeting.” He questioned, “Where were the authorities all this time?”

“I am gifting five marlas of land through my daughter to the family so that my brother can rebuild his house," Kuldeep Sharma, accompanied by his daughter Tanya said while offering a five-marla plot to the family of the journalist in Jammu’s Transport Nagar area.

“I have said that even if I have to beg, I will help rebuild his home. Whatever happens his home will be rebuilt,” he said.

Daing runs a digital news portal Nees Seher India and recently reported on a police officer’s alleged links to suspected narcotics smugglers arrested in a major cross-border drug trafficking case.

MP News: 'Hindus Must Have 4 Kids,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Shivpuri; Appeals Muslims To...
Earlier in 2022, Daing was arrested by the police for covering protests against a demolition drive in the town.

The recent demolition has left Daing’s elderly parents, his wife, and their three children homeless.

Former Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, who visited the area and met affected families, termed the demolition “selective” and assured them of full support. “I was pained to see this. Our Prime Minister believes in giving houses to the poor, not demolishing them. We will ensure all possible help,” he said.

Hindu Neighbour Gifts 1,361-Sq Ft Plot To Muslim Journalist After Authorities Demolished His House...

