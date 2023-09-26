 Uttar Pradesh: Former Army Porter Arrested for Selling Sensitive Information to Pakistan's ISI
The arrested man was a former contractual employee with the army and worked as a porter in Arunachal Pradesh.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Former Army Porter Arrested for Selling Sensitive Information to Pakistan's ISI | Representational Photo

Lucknow: The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a man from Kasganj district for selling sensitive army information to Pakistan’s ISI. The arrested man, Shailesh Kumar, was a former contractual employee with the army and worked as a porter in Arunachal Pradesh.

Prashant Kumar, the Special Director General (SDG) of Law & Order in Uttar Pradesh, stated that the arrested ISI operative was sending sensitive information regarding army establishments and movements through WhatsApp and Facebook. He remained in constant contact with Pakistani handlers who posed as Harleen Kaur and Preeti. Shailesh, the arrested man, was tasked with sharing photos of the Indian army's movements and was paid Rs 2000 for each picture. Prashant Kumar mentioned that Shailesh had posted a profile photo on social media in an army uniform, even though he was no longer associated with it.

It's worth noting that the UP ATS has recently apprehended several agents working for the Pakistani Intelligence agency in Gonda district and Mumbai.

