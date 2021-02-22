Uttar Pradesh: Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents Rs 5.5 lakh crore Budget for 2021-22

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for 2021-22. Presented in State Assembly on Monday in the presence of the Chief Minister. The budget presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna is over Rs 37,410 crore more than the previous year's budget size. As per updates shared by news agency PTI, the budget includes new schemes of Rs 27,598.40 crore.

The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government presented its first paperless Budget today. This is the fifth budget from the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, and the presentation by the State Finance Minister began at 11 am. All members of the State Legislature had been provided iPads to view the budget highlights.

While details continue to come in, the Finance Minister has reportedly proposed a budget provision of Rs 101 crore for the upcoming airport in Ayodhya, named Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport.