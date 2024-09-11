Uttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri

Family of 3 dies while filming reel near railway tracks |

Lucknow: A tragic accident took place in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, where a couple and their young child lost their lives after being hit by a train.

The incident occurred on the Lakhimpur-Sitapur railway line, near the Umariya village canal railway bridge. Reportedly, the couple was making a video reel on their mobile phone when a train approached, and they were unable to escape in time.

The accident happened around 9:30 AM near the Oel police station area when the Lucknow-Pilibhit passenger train struck Mohammad Ahmed (30), his wife Nazneen (24), and their two-year-old son Arqam. The family, residents of Sheikh Tola in Laharpur, Sitapur district, were all killed instantly.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple was busy filming near the railway bridge when the train arrived unexpectedly, giving them no time to react.

Upon receiving the information, police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel arrived at the scene, removing the bodies from the tracks and allowing the train to proceed.

Lakhimpur Kheri police station in-charge Ajit Kumar told reporters that the couple was filming a video when the accident occurred. He added that they were reportedly taking selfies on the bridge when the train hit them. The police have informed the family of the deceased, and further investigation is ongoing.