 Uttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri

Uttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri

The incident occurred on the Lakhimpur-Sitapur railway line, near the Umariya village canal railway bridge. Reportedly, the couple was making a video reel on their mobile phone when a train approached, and they were unable to escape in time.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Family of 3 dies while filming reel near railway tracks |

Lucknow: A tragic accident took place in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, where a couple and their young child lost their lives after being hit by a train.

The incident occurred on the Lakhimpur-Sitapur railway line, near the Umariya village canal railway bridge. Reportedly, the couple was making a video reel on their mobile phone when a train approached, and they were unable to escape in time.

The accident happened around 9:30 AM near the Oel police station area when the Lucknow-Pilibhit passenger train struck Mohammad Ahmed (30), his wife Nazneen (24), and their two-year-old son Arqam. The family, residents of Sheikh Tola in Laharpur, Sitapur district, were all killed instantly.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple was busy filming near the railway bridge when the train arrived unexpectedly, giving them no time to react.

FPJ Shorts
Chandigarh: Hand Grenade Allegedly Thrown At A House In Sector 10; Shocking Video Surfaces
Chandigarh: Hand Grenade Allegedly Thrown At A House In Sector 10; Shocking Video Surfaces
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'

Upon receiving the information, police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel arrived at the scene, removing the bodies from the tracks and allowing the train to proceed.

Read Also
VIDEO: 23-Yr-Old Dies After Car Plunges Into 300-Ft Valley While Filming Reel In Sambhaji Nagar
article-image

Lakhimpur Kheri police station in-charge Ajit Kumar told reporters that the couple was filming a video when the accident occurred. He added that they were reportedly taking selfies on the bridge when the train hit them. The police have informed the family of the deceased, and further investigation is ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri

Uttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri

Chandigarh: Hand Grenade Allegedly Thrown At A House In Sector 10; Shocking Video Surfaces

Chandigarh: Hand Grenade Allegedly Thrown At A House In Sector 10; Shocking Video Surfaces

'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In...

'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Team Reaches Presidency Jail To Question Accused Sanjay...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Team Reaches Presidency Jail To Question Accused Sanjay...

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Until September 25,...

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Until September 25,...