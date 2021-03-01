Uttar Pradesh: Family members kill daughter's lover on seeing them together

Lucknow: In yet another honour killing case in Uttar Pradesh, four family members of a woman bludgeoned to death her middle-aged lover on seeing him in a compromising position with her in their house early Monday morning.

The woman was having a love affair with a middle-aged man, identified as Badan Singh (45). Both were residents of Narkhurd village under Rasoolabad Police Station in Kanpur Dehat. On Sunday late night, the woman called her lover at her house and closeted with him in a room.

On suspicion, family members forced open the door of her room and caught them in a compromising position. Enraged over their act, they continued hitting her lover with a heavy object till he died.

Later, the family went to the Police Station and lodged a complaint that someone has forcibly entered their daughter’s room at midnight and they have locked him up. When police opened the door, they found the victim Badan Singh lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police have arrested three members of the family involved in killing the victim while the fourth member is on the run.

The ASP Kanpur Dehat Ghanshyam Chaurasia said that three members of the woman’s family have been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the fourth one also.

“The arrested persons have admitted to their crime of killing their daughter’s middle-aged lover. A case of murder has been registered against them,’ the ASP said.