Uttar Pradesh: Ex-BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh fears life threat, shifted to Fatehgarh Central Jail

Lucknow: The former BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh was shifted to Fatehgarh Central Jail in Farrukhabad after he wrote to jail authorities fearing threat to his life in Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj.

He was shifted to Fatehgarh under tight police security. As many as 68 hardcore criminals are currently lodged at Naini Central Jail. They included sharpshooters of Mukhtar Ansari and Abhay Singh gangs. Both gangs are rivals to Dhananjay Singh, who is an accused in the murder of one of Mukhtar Ansari’s henchman Ajit Singh on January 6 in Lucknow.

Sources claimed that Dhananjay feared attack on him inside the jail by his rivals. He wrote to Jail authorities and his request to shift him to some other jail was accepted. Dhananjay had cancelled bail bond in a 2017 case to surrender at the MP-MLA Court in Prayagraj on March 5 after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by a Lucknow court.