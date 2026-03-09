Uttar Pradesh Emerging As A Green Energy Hub Under The Leadership Of CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly advancing in the field of clean and alternative energy. Concrete steps are being taken to develop the state as a green energy hub.

In this direction, green hydrogen projects are being established in the districts of Gorakhpur and Rampur, which will promote clean energy production and strengthen environmental protection.

Director of UP NEDA Indrajeet Singh said, 'A 0.5 MW green hydrogen pilot project is being established in Gorakhpur by Torrent Power. The production capacity of this project will be approximately 9 kilograms per hour. This pilot project is considered important for assessing the use of green hydrogen technology in the state and exploring possibilities for its commercial expansion'.

Similarly, a green hydrogen production project is being set up in Rampur district by Zero Footprint Industries Private Limited. The production capacity of this plant will be about 22.5 kilograms per hour.

This project is expected to promote clean energy production while also accelerating investment and industrial activities in the region.

Green hydrogen is considered the clean fuel of the future. It is produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources, resulting in almost zero carbon emissions. It can be used in sectors such as transportation, industry and energy storage.

These projects being established in these districts will play an important role in bringing Uttar Pradesh among the leading states in the field of clean energy. They will also boost green energy investment in the state and strengthen the prospects for the development of industries related to green hydrogen in the future.