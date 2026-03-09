UP: Women In The State Becoming Self-Reliant With The Inspiration Of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: The Prerna Canteen initiative, launched in Uttar Pradesh to economically empower rural women, is showing highly positive results. Inspired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, more than 10,000 women have already become lakhpatis through this scheme.

These canteens, operating across various districts of the state, have not only increased women’s income but have also provided them with strong opportunities to become self-reliant.

More than 2,100 Prerna Canteens are currently operational across the state, serving as a strong pillar for the progress of rural women. These canteens are being run by women associated with self-help groups, providing them with a steady source of income as well as sustainable employment.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government continues to make sustained efforts to make women self-reliant.

By encouraging self-help groups, creating new employment opportunities, and extending the benefits of government schemes, women are being economically empowered.

Prerna Canteens are being operated in District Magistrate offices, Chief Development Officer offices, Block offices, as well as Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Employees, patients, and their families visiting these government offices and health centers are provided with clean and affordable meals. This initiative is improving public facilities while also steadily increasing women’s income.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a special campaign was launched to establish Prerna Canteens at health centers as well.

So far, 832 Prerna Canteens have been set up at PHCs and CHCs, enabling rural women to achieve greater financial empowerment.

On average, each woman associated with a Prerna Canteen earns more than ₹10,000 per month. This has significantly improved their standard of living and enabled them to play an important role in strengthening the financial condition of their families.