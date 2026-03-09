Strengthening Girl Safety And Empowerment, Special Training For KGBV Wardens Begins

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking steps to make girls’ education safe and empowering. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking steps to make girls’ education safe and empowering. In this sequence, a special training programme for wardens has been started in Pratapgarh, Ghaziabad and Ayodhya to ensure a safe, disciplined and inspiring residential environment for girls studying in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV).

Under this programme, training is being provided on important aspects related to hostel management, girl safety and leadership capacity. The training is being organized with the support of NIEPA (National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration) and the Government of India.

During the inaugural session of the training, discussions were held on important aspects related to the role, responsibilities and hostel management of wardens. On this occasion, Under Secretary from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, Ramniwas joined the programme through online mode.

He said that Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya are not only centres of education but also platforms of opportunity for girls who come from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. In such a situation, the role of wardens becomes extremely important because they are in the frontline of ensuring a safe, sensitive and disciplined environment for the students.

This training will further strengthen the leadership capacity, management skills and sensitivity towards girl protection among wardens.

On this occasion, NIEPA Training Coordinator Associate Professor Dr Santwana Mishra and her team also participated in the training session. She informed that during the training, wardens will be trained with practical and policy perspectives on subjects related to girl safety, child protection, life skills, leadership development, counselling, psychosocial support, hostel management and the creation of a sensitive school environment.

The training programme is being organized in different batches. The first batch in Ghaziabad and Ayodhya is being conducted from 9 March to 13 March 2026, after which subsequent batches will be held from 16 to 20 March, 23 to 27 March and 28 March to 1 April 2026.

Similarly, training is being organized in a phased manner at other centres as well, in which wardens from different districts of the state are participating.

According to the Education Department, this training is not limited only to enhancing administrative efficiency, but its objective is to develop Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya as strong centres of girl safety, sensitivity and leadership development.

This will provide the girls studying in these schools with a safe, confident and inspiring environment, which will become the foundation for the development of their overall personality and a bright future.