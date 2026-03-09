PM Modi Congratulates Nepal's Newly Elected Youth Leader Balendra Shah, Rabi Lamichhane On RSP's Electoral Victory

PM Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a “warm” telephone conversation with leaders of Nepal’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rabi Lamichhane and Balendra Shah, after the party’s resounding success in the country’s recently held polls.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Had warm telephone conversations with Mr. Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Mr. Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP."

"Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP’s resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries," he added.

He further said, "I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead."

Balendra Shah, also known as Balen, is one of the front-runners for Nepal's next prime minister due to widespread support among the country's youth.

Balen Shah was born on April 27, 1990, in Naradevi, Kathmandu, to a family of Maithili origin. The 35-year-old rapper is the youngest son of Ram Narayan Shah, an Ayurvedic practitioner, and Dhruvadevi Shah. His parents relocated to Kathmandu from the Mahottari District of Madhesh Province after his father was assigned to Naradevi Ayurvedic Hospital.