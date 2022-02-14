Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: In second phase of polls, heavy turnout recorded in minority dominated districts

Despite long ques and heavy turnout in the minority dominated districts on Monday the polling could not surpass the records of previous elections. Despite pleasant weather, extra voting time and peaceful atmosphere remained less than previous assembly polls of 2017.

In the polling on 55 seats of nine districts in west & central Uttar Pradesh, around 63 per cent votes were polled on Monday. However, the election commission is yet to announce the final figures of voting in this phase.

As per the information given by the EC, 60.44 per cent votes were polled till 5 PM in the second phase while it was 65.53 in the 2017 assembly elections. A maximum of over 65 per cent votes were polled in the minority-dominated districts of Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur and Amroha. However, in Shahjahanpur and Badaun district the polling was around 55 per cent till 5 PM.

Barring few incident of scuffle, allegations of bogus voting and problem in electronic voting machines (EVMs) the polling has been peaceful in the second phase. In Nakud assembly segment of Saharanpur district, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate and former minister Dharam Singh Saini lodged complain of mal functioning of EVM while in Behat of same area few candidates alleged bogus voting. The BJP candidates accused bogus voting by women of a particular community in Shahjahanpur and said that it is being done in the shield of Hijab. In Rampur, police on the charges of bogus voting arrested district two women. In Sambhal the BJP candidate Rajesh Singhal accused irregularities and bogus voting in his area. He sat on dharna outside a polling station in Bal Vidya Mandir school.

The Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO), Dr Brahm Deo Ram Tiwari informed that the commission took a note of the incident in Behat, Saharanpur and conducted enquiry. However after probe it was found that the complain was fake. The District Returning Officer (DRO), Saharanpur found the complaint as false. Similarly, in Shahajahanpur, the DRO was asked to look into the complaint and a team was sent to the polling station from where the bogus voting was reported. The team informed that no such incident happened.

According to the officials of commission in the second phase 58 per cent votes were polled in Bareilly till 5 PM while in Saharanpur it was 67 and 65.51 in Amroha. In Rampur 60.10, Shahjahanpur and 64 per cent votes were polls in Moradabad till 5 PM on Monday. Similarly, in Badaun 55.91 per cent and 56.88 per cent votes were polled in Sambhal district. In Bijnor 62 per cent votes were polled till 5 PM. The EC had allowed polling to begin from 7 am to 6 pm in this phase.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 08:33 PM IST