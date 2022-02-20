Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: 'Akhilesh Yadav insecure, brought father to campaign for him', says PM Narendra Modi

Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Akhilesh is insecure about his own seat and so brought his father Mulayam Singh Yadav to campaign for him.

"They are about to lose the seat that they (SP) were considering as the safest. It is getting out of their hands. You must have seen, the father (Mulayam S Yadav) who was pushed away from the stage, was humiliated and his party was captured, had to plead to save his son's seat", said PM Modi in Unnao.

Stating that Samajwadi Party is dreaming of winning the election, PM Modi said, "Even after getting defeated in the first two phases, whenever these people (Samajwadi Party leaders) sleep, they watch dreams of coming to power. They were defeated in 2017, they will be defeated in 2022. People in UP will bring Yogi back." Expressing confidence that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the election, Modi said, "They (Samajwadi Party) have made such an image of UP that nothing can change here. Yogi government has shown improvement in law and order. UP will bring back Yogi, who brought security, development and growth in the state", said Prime Minister Modi in Unnao.

Speaking about the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'Don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab' remark, PM said, "A few days ago, the poor, Dalits and backward classes of Uttar Pradesh were abused by the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to get votes in the elections. But the Samajwadi Party here did not oppose him even once." Meanwhile, PM Modi received a grand welcome from the locals who thronged terraces, buildings and trees near his helipad to get a glimpse of the BJP leader.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway. Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

