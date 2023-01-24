e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: Drunk constable seen lying on roadside in Kanpur; WATCH

In the video, a constable in uniform is lying unconscious beside a barricade

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Drunk constable seen lying on roadside in Kanpur; WATCH | Twitter video screengrab
Kanpur: An undated video of a drunk constable lying on the road has gone viral on social media. The video is reportedly from Sarsaiya Ghat intersection of Kotwali area in Kanpur.

In the video, a constable in uniform is lying beside a barricade in the roadside moving his hands as if he is talking while in a semi-conscious state. The man appears to be too drunk to understand where he is and lies on the roadside. Nobody around him seems to be paying heed to him even though the street appears to be busy.

Watch viral video here:

article-image

Whether or not the intoxicated cop was on-duty is yet to be ascertained. A puddle can be seen right beside the inebriated police officer.

Any action or official statement by the Kanpur police is yet to be issued in the matter. The video has been shared by Bharat Samachar on Monday night.

