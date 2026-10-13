Uttar Pradesh Crime: Lucknow CBI Court Convicts 2 Postal Officials In Bribery Case, Awards Jail Terms

Two postal officials from Kunda in Pratapgarh have been sentenced by a Lucknow CBI court in a case involving bribes allegedly demanded for processing recurring deposit accounts | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, October 13, 2026: The CBI Court, Lucknow, on October 12, 2026, convicted and sentenced two postal officials of the Sub Post Office, Kunda, Pratapgarh, in a bribery case.

Suraj Prasad Mishra, Postal Assistant, has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 15,000, while Santosh Kumar Saroj, Sub Post Master, has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000.

Bribery Allegations And Criminal Conspiracy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on November 30, 2019, against the accused. It was alleged that Santosh Kumar Saroj, Sub Post Master, and Suraj Prasad Mishra, Postal Assistant, entered into a criminal conspiracy to demand an illegal bribe from a commission agent.

The accused officials demanded a fixed gratification at the rate of Rs 100 for every Rs 20,000 deposited into Recurring Deposit accounts, labelling it as "Suvidha Kharch". The accused threatened to block the agent’s work and create hindrances if this money was not paid.

CBI Trap And Chargesheet

The CBI laid a trap on November 30, 2019, and caught Suraj Prasad Mishra red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 to process a Rs 2,00,040 deposit.

After investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Santosh Kumar Saroj and Suraj Prasad Mishra on December 31, 2019.

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Court Delivers Verdict

The court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly.

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