Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 Surge: KGMU Trauma Head On Ventilator As Lucknow Reports 5 New Cases, State Tally Hits 251

KGMU’s Prof. Sandeep Tiwari on ventilator after testing COVID-19 positive | File Photo

Lucknow: COVID-19 has once again raised concern in Lucknow with five new cases reported on Friday, including a senior doctor from King George’s Medical University (KGMU). Professor Sandeep Tiwari, Head of the Trauma Surgery Department, tested positive and is currently on ventilator support due to a sudden deterioration in his condition.

According to Dr. Amiya Agarwal, Additional Medical Superintendent of KGMU’s Trauma Centre, Prof. Tiwari was initially admitted to Lari Cardiology but was later shifted to the Trauma Centre when no heart-related issues were found. He was experiencing breathing difficulties and was first put on BiPAP before being intubated and moved to ventilator support. His condition remains critical.

So far this season, 28 COVID cases have been reported in Lucknow, with 20 currently active. Among the new cases are a 7 year old girl from Malihabad, a 26 year old woman from Kalli Paschim, and a 79-year-old elderly man with comorbidities.

The elderly patient, a resident of Kalli Purab in Mohanlalganj, had suffered injuries after falling in the bathroom on June 7. He was initially taken to a private hospital and later admitted to SGPGI on June 9. His COVID sample, sent on June 12, returned positive. He is currently under treatment at SGPGI and remains in critical condition due to hypertension and other health complications.

The child had been suffering from fever for six days, along with symptoms of cold and cough. Her COVID sample was submitted at KGMU and tested positive on Thursday. Doctors report that her condition is stable. In Kalli Paschim, a young woman also tested positive after developing fever and other COVID-related symptoms.

Her sample, submitted to SGPGI, confirmed the infection. Across Uttar Pradesh, 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, with Gautam Buddha Nagar accounting for 35 and Ghaziabad for 8.

The state now has a total of 251 active cases. Meanwhile, 24 patients have recovered from the virus in the same period, according to official data.