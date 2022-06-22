Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 cases surge after gap of five months, CM Yogi Adityanath expresses concern

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: IANS

Lucknow: After a gap of five months, a record number of Covid cases have been found in Uttar Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, 191 Covid patients have been found in Lucknow only on Wednesday while on Tuesday this number was 132.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over the rising number of Covid cases in the state and has asked officials to take necessary steps. While presiding a meeting of senior officials to check Covid, CM said that number of fresh cases have risen in the last one week though the positivity rate is not high in UP. At present, there are 3257 active Covid cases in UP and in the last 24 hours more than 91000 tests were conducted.

CM asked officials to ensure proper number of beds in hospitals and necessary equipment for treatment of Covid patients. Besides, he asked the officials to make people aware about wearing masks through public address system.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow, Dr Manoj Agarwal said that genome sequencing of those coming from outside is being conducted on a regular basis and till date no new variant of Covid has been found. Most of the cases have the Omicron variant of Covid. The medical officials informed that most of the Covid cases this time need no hospitalization and instead are being treated at home. While 60 per cent of cases have no symptoms, only 40 per cent have complained about mild fever and cold.

Regarding vaccination, the official spokesperson informed that 96 per cent adults in the state have been administered both doses. Almost all the youths above 18 years have been given at least one dose of vaccine.