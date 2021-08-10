Uttar Pradesh: Congress take out 'Pad Yatra' amid rising fuel prices, farmers and other issues

Lucknow: The political battle for power in Uttar Pradesh has reached the roads. With barely few months to go for state assembly polls, all parties have started hitting roads with agitation and march. However, in round one of battle on roads, its advantage to congress, has mobilized huge crowd in its road shows.

On Tuesday, congress took out 'Pad Yatra' (foot march) in various assembly segments of UP including state capital, Lucknow. The crowd that gathered in Bakshi Ka Talab outnumbered those participated in the cycle rally led by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav himself last week. After a long time thousands of congress workers thronged in the Pad Yatra in Lucknow which was taken out in protest against fuel price hike, deteriorating, law & order situation and various other issues. Besides, similar march was taken out in almost all the assembly segments of UP by congress.

According to the media convener of UP Congress and in charge of Bakshi Ka Talab assembly segment, a large number of women participated in the march, which was named `BJP Quit Power’. He said that on the 79 anniversary of Quit India movement, congress had decided to take out this march against the fuel price hike, unemployment, farmer’s issues and women safety.

The state president of congress, Ajay Kumar Lallu too participated in the march at Bakshi Ka Talab and addressed the gathering. He said, "people of UP have been suffering a lot under the rule of BJP and the time has come to uproot this government". He added, "the huge crowd in the Pad Yatra shows how desperate people are to change this government in the state".

It may be mentioned that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had led a cycle rally in Lucknow last week against the BJP government. While barely 3-4 thousand people had participated in the cycle rally nearly ten thousand had taken part in congress Pad Yatra on Tuesday.

Congress media convener Lalan Kumar said that very soon the party, to mobilize people against the misrule of BJP,Uttar would launch more such programs.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 08:17 PM IST