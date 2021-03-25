Uttar Pradesh: Closure of 94 tanneries ordered for polluting river Ganga

Lucknow: The State Pollution Control Board has issued an order directing closure of 94 tanneries in Kanpur for polluting holy river Ganga by discharging contaminated water.

The action was initiated against these tanneries on a report submitted by the UP Jal Nigam. The report claimed that 94 tanneries located in Jajmau area of Kanpur were violating the NGT and High Court orders by discharging contaminated water into sewer lines.

The sewer line of the area is connected with the Wazidpur Water Treatment Plant which treats the water before throwing it in the Ganga for saving the holy river from contamination and pollution.

The treatment plant officials claimed that they were finding it difficult to filter the water due to tanneries throwing contaminated water into sewer lines against the rules. Moreover, it is choking sewer lines and causing overflow at several places in the city.

The District Magistrate Kanpur had also shot off a letter on July 31 2020 to the owners of these 94 tanneries warning them not to throw contaminated water into sewer lines. But they continued to use sewer lines for throwing their waste.