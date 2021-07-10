Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 results 2021: From evaluation criteria to important dates, here is all you need to know

The results for the Class 10 and 12 exams for Uttar Pradesh board are likely to be declared by July 15.

For Class 10 students, 50% marks will be awarded based on Class 9 scores and the other 50% marks will be based on marks obtained in Class 10.

For Class 12 students 50% marks will be given based on class 10 scores, 40% marks will be based on Class 11 scores and the remaining 10% marks will be on basis of scores in Class 12 pre-board exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Board had earlier this year cancelled the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. Nearly 26 lakh candidates had registered for the Class 12 board exams in the state and around 30 lakh had registered for the Class 10 exams.

There will be no merit list this year for UP Class 10 and 12 students. The board also said that students who are not satisfied with their results can appear for the exams once the COVID-19 situation improves.

The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the resolution was taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.