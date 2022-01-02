e-Paper Get App

Uttar Pradesh: Car mows down cops; 1 dead, 3 injured

The incident took place on Saturday and the police said one of the five occupants of the car, Chandra Shekhar, 25, was also injured.
IANS
A sub-inspector was killed and three policemen sustained injuries when a car, allegedly owned by a criminal, mowed them down while they were checking vehicles in Mathura's Govardhan area.

The incident took place on Saturday and the police said one of the five occupants of the car, Chandra Shekhar, 25, was also injured.

He was arrested and has been admitted to hospital while the others managed to escape.

Preliminary probe revealed that the occupants of the car, including its driver, were drunk at the time of the 'accident'.

The car is owned by a criminal, Dilip Kumar. However, police were not sure whether Kumar was in the car.

Sub-inspector Ram Kishan was grievously injured and died during treatment, while constables Amit Kumar and Anuj Kumar and head constable Atendra Kumar - re admitted in the hospital.

Shrish Chandra, SP (rural), said CCTV footage of the area is being scanned. An FIR has been registered under IPC section 304 and further investigations are on.

