Uttar Pradesh: Bus returning from Modi's SHG programme met with an accident, 12 injured 

Bus returning from the SHG Programme in

Sheopur: A bus full of women returning from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Women's Self-Help Group (SHG) programme held in Karahal Tehsil, met with an accident here in Uttar Pradesh. The bus collided with the bridge, causing injuries to more than two dozen women. Although no fatalities were recorded, all the injured are being treated at the district hospital. Apart from women, men were also travelling in the bus.

According to the information, 25 to 30 women from SHG were going to attend a programme of Self Help Group in Karahal Tehsil of Sheopur in a bus. But, the bus could not reach the programme due to the traffic jam. After that, when the bus was returning, the bus met with an accident. The injured passengers of this bus have been admitted to the district hospital.

According to the witness on the bus, the accident took place as the driver was changed. He was allegedly drunk. Due to that, he gave the bus to another driver who was not perfect in driving and so the bus collided with the bridge of Khorghar.

