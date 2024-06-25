Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams BJP, Congress For Alleged Collusion, Claims Manipulation Of Constitution; VIDEO | X

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati has accused both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress of collusion, alleging that they are pretending to protect the Constitution while harboring a casteist mindset.

“There is an internal collusion between the ruling BJP and the Congress, and their calls to save the Constitution are an attempt to divert public attention from pressing issues like unemployment and poverty,” she said.

VIDEO | "Both, the government and the opposition are not trying to save the Constitution but instead they are fulfilling their political interests. Together, they want to remove reservations meant for SCs and STs from the Constitution. This is the reason why they are not… pic.twitter.com/hBRxPYRSff — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2024

Both the BJP and the Congress have accused each other of undermining the Constitution. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mayawati commented, “There is no doubt that there is a competition between the ruling party and the opposition to show the copy of the Constitution inside and outside the Parliament.

All these people seem to be two sides of the same coin with almost similar thinking. Together, they have transformed the Constitution into a casteist, communal, and capitalist document through numerous amendments. Both parties have failed miserably in addressing poverty, unemployment, and inflation.”

According to Mayawati, both the ruling and opposition parties are manipulating the Indian Constitution for their political gains, which she asserted is completely inappropriate. She argued that these parties have made numerous amendments to the Constitution in secret, transforming it from an egalitarian and secular document into one that is capitalist, casteist, and communal. She claimed their ultimate goal is to end reservations and deny Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and other tribal communities the benefits of the Constitution.

The BSP president further asserted that the drama of forcefully saving the Constitution is being staged by the internal collusion of these two parties to divert the public's attention from these issues. “These groups aim to abolish reservations,” she said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati reminded that the SP government had ended reservations in promotions in Uttar Pradesh. She also alleged that they are unwilling to conduct a caste census.

“Mayawati’s statements reflect her deep skepticism of the intentions behind the actions of both the BJP and the Congress, accusing them of using the Constitution as a tool for their political maneuvers while neglecting the real issues faced by the people,” political analyst Preetam Srivastava said