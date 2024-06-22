BSP Chief Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As Star Campaigner Before Crucial Meeting

Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand | X

Ahead of the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) crucial meeting on Sunday to review its dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, former four-time Chief Minister Mayawati has appointed her nephew, Akash Anand, as the star campaigner for the upcoming by-elections in Uttarakhand.

A senior BSP leader expressed that Akash Anand's previous removal from a key role sent a negative signal among the party cadre and voters. He highlighted that the BSP candidates had secured over 50,000 votes in 19 out of 26 seats—73% of the total seats up for election until the third phase. In six of these seats, the party polled over 100,000 votes.

Mayawati had earlier removed Akash Anand from his position as the party's national coordinator, citing his immaturity, after the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. Subsequently, his campaign events were canceled. It was claimed that the party's performance worsened following his restriction from campaigning, securing 50,000 votes in only 25 out of 64 seats (39%) post the third phase, with over 100,000 votes on 11 seats (17%).

Party insiders have suggested that in light of the increased activism of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) led by MP Chandrashekhar, there will be demands for reinstating Akash as National Coordinator to reconnect with the youth from deprived communities. However, sources indicate that Mayawati might only assign him significant responsibilities after the pending FIR for his controversial speech in Sitapur is resolved.

Amidst the setbacks, some BSP members are quietly discussing the need for a change in leadership. Despite the declining vote share from 19.43% in 2019 to 9.5% in 2024 and not winning any Lok Sabha seats, Mayawati has resisted calls for internal review sessions. This is the BSP's worst performance since its inception in 1984, failing to secure even the second position in any of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"The party has been steadily declining since the 2012 Assembly polls, but Mayawati seems unperturbed. Decisions about alliances and ticket distribution are solely her purview, while the blame for defeats is not," said a former party coordinator. A former BSP MLA also noted that the rigid leadership has driven many leaders to other parties, highlighting that former BSP members like Lalji Varma, RK Chaudhary, and Ram Shiromani are now MPs with the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, sources suggest Mayawati might assign national responsibilities to Anand Kumar, Akash's father and the National Vice President. Following the electoral debacle on June 4, Mayawati received a detailed report from National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and has since called a meeting of party officials nationwide this Sunday.

Mayawati has ordered actions against coordinators and district officials in poorly performing areas, resulting in several removals. Sunday's meeting will include in-charges and officials from other states, as well as zonal, divisional, and district presidents from Uttar Pradesh. The agenda includes a thorough review of the party's poor performance and discussions on strategies for rebuilding.