The deceased has been identified as a clerk at the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Body of woman missing since Nov 11 found near canal in Meerut | Representative pic/ Pixabay
Lucknow: The body of a 26-year-old woman who had been missing since November 11 was found on Friday in the jungles of Sardhana here, police said.

Sardhana police station SHO Jitendra Kumar Singh said the body, which was found along the 'Gung Nahar' (canal), had been sent for post mortem.

Case against unknown persons registered

The woman left for office on November 11 but she did not return home, the police said. 

Her last location was traced near the canal. Footage from CCTV cameras showed her riding on a motorcycle, they said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons, they added. 

