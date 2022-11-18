e-Paper Get App
The bodies were found in Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle under Goguda police station limits, police said.

Friday, November 18, 2022
article-image
Jaipur: Naked bodies of man & woman found in Udaipur jungle; man's genitals missing, police suspect rivalry, love affair | Representative Photo
The mutilated body of a man was found along with that of a woman in a jungle in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Friday, police said. 

Forensic experts were also called to the spot, the police added. 

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma told reporters that naked bodies of a man and woman were found in the jungle. "The private parts of the man were cut and it seems to be a case of rivalry and love affair. The bodies are yet to be identified." Police teams are working to identify the bodies, he said. 

