Jaipur: Naked bodies of man & woman found in Udaipur jungle; man's genitals missing, police suspect rivalry, love affair

The mutilated body of a man was found along with that of a woman in a jungle in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Friday, police said.

The bodies were found in Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle under Goguda police station limits, they said.

Forensic experts were also called to the spot, the police added.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma told reporters that naked bodies of a man and woman were found in the jungle. "The private parts of the man were cut and it seems to be a case of rivalry and love affair. The bodies are yet to be identified." Police teams are working to identify the bodies, he said.