Uttar Pradesh: BKU Chief Naresh Tikait to hold ‘Sarv Khap Panchayat’ in Baghpat on Sunday

Lucknow: After Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzffarnagar, the Bharatiya Kisan Union Chief Naresh Tikait announced to hold ‘Sarv Khap Panchayat’ in Baghpat on Sunday to challenge the Yogi Adityanath government which ordered forcible eviction of farmers holding a dharna at Baraut tehsil.
Annoyed with police lathicharge on farmers in Baraut, the BKU Chief announced to march for Ghazipur borders along with thousands of farmers after holding the Khap Mahapanchayat at Baraut.
He alleged that police resorted to lathicharge on farmers who were sleeping at the dharna sthal and removed them forcibly on the directions of the Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath. “We will restart dharna again at Baraut from Sunday. Let the government dare to initiate action against farmers,” he challenged.
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one phone call away offer, the BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that they were also ready for talks if the government stops use of force against peacefully agitating farmers.
The BKU Chief advised the BJP government to withdraw Farm Laws or be ready to face political consequences. Naresh Tikait is obviously referring to the political support the BKU is getting from the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Samajwadi Party, AAP, INLD and others.
Members from 24 Khaps (Jat community organization) will participate in the ‘Khap Mahapanchayat’ to decide future strategy. Heads of all these Khap Panchayats have been contacted and requested to participate and show solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation.
Even as the government sealed the NH 24 and discontinued internet services, a large number of farmers have already reached Ghazipur border on Saturday to join in dharna by Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait who threatened to intensify the agitation if fresh attempts were made to dislodge them.
At the dhana site, agitating farmers kept fast from 9 am to 5 pm in memory of father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.
After Muzaffarnagar, another Kisan Mahapanchayat was organized in Mathura on Saturday. It was attended by thousands of farmers from 20 villages and opposition leaders. Addressing farmers, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Vice-President Jayant Chowdhary exhorted farmers to oppose the ruling BJP for calling farmers terrorists.
The Yogi Adityanth government has made elaborate security arrangements at bordering districts to maintain law and order. Vehicular traffic was disallowed on roads leading to Ghazipur border. Drones were pressed to keep aerial surveillance on movements of farmers.
