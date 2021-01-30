Uttar Pradesh: BKU Chief Naresh Tikait to hold ‘Sarv Khap Panchayat’ in Baghpat on Sunday

Lucknow: After Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzffarnagar, the Bharatiya Kisan Union Chief Naresh Tikait announced to hold ‘Sarv Khap Panchayat’ in Baghpat on Sunday to challenge the Yogi Adityanath government which ordered forcible eviction of farmers holding a dharna at Baraut tehsil.

Annoyed with police lathicharge on farmers in Baraut, the BKU Chief announced to march for Ghazipur borders along with thousands of farmers after holding the Khap Mahapanchayat at Baraut.

He alleged that police resorted to lathicharge on farmers who were sleeping at the dharna sthal and removed them forcibly on the directions of the Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath. “We will restart dharna again at Baraut from Sunday. Let the government dare to initiate action against farmers,” he challenged.