Uttar Pradesh: BJP wins 4 of 5 seats in state MLC polls |

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) continued its winning streak, bagging four of five seats for the Uttar Pradesh legislative council that went to polls, the results of which were announced on Friday. One seat has gone to an independent.

The Samajwadi Party failed miserably, with most of its candidates losing their deposits.

The BJP has won in the graduate constituencies of Kanpur-Unnao, Bareilly-Moradabad, and Gorakhpur-Faizabad, as well as the teacher’s constituency of Jhansi-Allahabad. Independent candidate Raj Bahadur Chandel won the teachers MLC seat of Kanpur for the sixth time, defeating independent Hemraj by a margin of 1,548 votes. BJP nominee Venu Ranjan finished third and the SP’s Priyanka Yada a poor fourth.

BJP candidate Arun Pathak has won from the Kanpur-Unnao graduate constituency defeating Kamlesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party who lost his deposit, according to the state election office. In the Allahabad-Jhansi teachers constituency Babulal Tiwari of the BJP won by a margin of 1,403 votes, defeating sitting MLC Suresh Kumar Tripathi. In the Bareilly-Moradabad graduate constituency, Jaipal Singh of the BJP won for the third time. The BJP has been winning this seat since 1986.

In the Gorakhpur-Faizabad graduate seat, Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi’s home ground, BJP’s Devendra Pratap defeated SP candidate Karunakant Maurya by a margin of 17,562 votes.

Yogi congratulated the winning candidates and said that they would add to the grace of the legislative council. Deputy CM Keshav Maurya said that the intellectual class of Uttar Pradesh has given a message for the coming Parliament elections of 2024. The results have shown that the SP has been completely routed from the state.

