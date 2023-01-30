e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKonkan Division MLC Polls: Mira Bhayandar registers 90.73 % turnout

Konkan Division MLC Polls: Mira Bhayandar registers 90.73 % turnout

A total of 1079 teachers had been enrolled as voters out of which 979 exercised their franchise to elect a representative.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Konkan Division MLC Polls: Mira Bhayandar registers 90.73 % turnout | FPJ
Follow us on

The twin-city of Mira Bhayandar registered a voter turnout of 90.73 percent for the elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from the Konkan Division Teachers’ constituency on Monday. A total of 1079 teachers had been enrolled as voters out of which 979 exercised their franchise to elect a representative. 

The voting took place at the additional tehsildar’s office in Bhayandar amid tight security provided by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police. While a total of eight candidates were in the fray, the BJP- Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had set up their independent booths to guide voters. 

Traffic congestion was reported on roads leading to the lone voting center due to barricading by the police to prevent any untoward incident. The counting of votes will be held on 2, February. 

Read Also
Mira Bhyandar: MBMC's ₹ 750 crore garbage lifting tender under scanner for alleged anomalies
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Country's first-ever model G-20 Summit begins at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Uttan

Thane: Country's first-ever model G-20 Summit begins at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Uttan

Konkan Division MLC Polls: Mira Bhayandar registers 90.73 % turnout

Konkan Division MLC Polls: Mira Bhayandar registers 90.73 % turnout

Mumbai Metro extends services of two trains from Andheri West; Check details here

Mumbai Metro extends services of two trains from Andheri West; Check details here

Maharashtra: Demand for Engineering, Pharmacy, Management courses surge post-Covid pandemic

Maharashtra: Demand for Engineering, Pharmacy, Management courses surge post-Covid pandemic

Narendra Dabholkar case: CBI completes probe 10 years after rationalist's murder, but family says...

Narendra Dabholkar case: CBI completes probe 10 years after rationalist's murder, but family says...