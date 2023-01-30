Konkan Division MLC Polls: Mira Bhayandar registers 90.73 % turnout | FPJ

The twin-city of Mira Bhayandar registered a voter turnout of 90.73 percent for the elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from the Konkan Division Teachers’ constituency on Monday. A total of 1079 teachers had been enrolled as voters out of which 979 exercised their franchise to elect a representative.

The voting took place at the additional tehsildar’s office in Bhayandar amid tight security provided by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police. While a total of eight candidates were in the fray, the BJP- Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had set up their independent booths to guide voters.

Traffic congestion was reported on roads leading to the lone voting center due to barricading by the police to prevent any untoward incident. The counting of votes will be held on 2, February.