Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Dheeraj Ojha carries high-voltage drama at DM's residence; watch video

Lucknow: A BJP MLA Dheeraj Ojha carried out a high-voltage drama at District Magistrate residence in Pratapgarh district.
The BJP MLA from Raniganj in Pratapgarh district Dheeraj Ojha tore his shirt and laid on the road alleging that the Superintendent of Police manhandled him and threatened to shoot him.
The BJP MLA had gone to the DM Dr Nitin Bansal’s residence to lodge a protest against his supporter's name missing from the voters' list. The supporter wanted to contest the Panchayat polls but was unable to file papers since his name was not included into the voters’ list.
He held a dharna at the DM’s residence and dared Dr Bansal why the name of his supporter was not included. The DM tried to explain the reasons and pacified the angry MLA but to no avail.
Then the SP intervened and told the MLA that his dharna was against the law. This led to a fisticuff between the two and the MLA tore his shirt, ran outside and laid on the road. He charged the SP of manhandling him and threatened to gun him down.
The BJP alleged that there were many who are facing criminal charges but their names were included into the voters’ list while his supporter was denied an entry.
“The DM and the IPS officer have insulted an elected public representative. I will take up the issue at the highest level,” warned the BJP MLA.