Uttar Pradesh: BJP Govt Cuts Shop Prices By 30% In Ayodhya After Lok Sabha Setback

Lucknow: In a bid to improve its image following an ignominious defeat in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a series of measures aimed at providing relief to displaced shopkeepers and enhancing infrastructure in Ayodhya. The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) announced a significant reduction in the cost of shops by 30% during a board meeting.

Hundreds of shops between Faizabad and Ayodhya were demolished for the construction of the Ram Path. Initially, shopkeepers were required to pay Rs 20 to 25 lakh upfront to acquire new shops, a condition that many local traders could not meet. This policy effectively barred them from obtaining new shops due to the high cost imposed by the Ayodhya Development Authority.

Earlier, the ADA introduced local first policy under which shops were given to those whose shops were demolished during construction of Ram Path. Following this, the ADA handed over keys to newly allotted shops to displaced shopkeepers, offering them interest-free installments over twenty years. The administration is actively reaching out to those who have yet to be allotted shops.

The decision was taken in the 84th board meeting, chaired by Ayodhya Development Authority Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal. Mayor Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi and other key officials also attended the meeting.

A budget of approximately Rs 200 crore for the financial year 2024-25 was approved, emphasizing continued development and support for displaced shopkeepers. These efforts include the allocation of 341 shops in four multi-storey parking lots, built to accommodate those displaced by the widening of Rampath, Bhakti Path, and Janmabhoomi Path. To date, 250 shopkeepers have received their shop keys.

The newly built commercial areas, including Kaushalesh Kunj, Amaniganj, and Tedhi Bazar, are now home to these shops, with prices ranging from Rs 8 to 18 lakh. The ADA conducted a lottery system to ensure fair distribution among the displaced shopkeepers, providing a much-needed economic boost to the local community.

ADA Secretary Satyendra Singh highlighted the efforts to allocate shops to those displaced from various parts of Ayodhya, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to restoring livelihoods and supporting local businesses amidst ongoing infrastructural enhancements.

Poll Result:

The BJP won only 33 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the most surprising loss in Ayodhya, where BJP’s two-time MP Lallu Singh was defeated by Samajwadi Party’s Awdhesh Prasad. Despite emphasizing the construction of the Ram Mandir in its campaign, the BJP lost the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, central to its temple politics, due to dissatisfaction among local shopkeepers who felt betrayed.

Many locals, whose shops were demolished for the Ram Path, expressed their dissatisfaction through their votes. This discontent was a major factor in BJP's defeat in Ayodhya. Many traders and residents felt the compensation they received was grossly inadequate.