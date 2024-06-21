Ayodhya: Ram Janmbhoomi Temple Priests Face Challenges As Sanctum Santorum Has No Water Drainage System

Ram temple, Ayodhya | Ram temple trust

The newly built Ram Mandir, constructed at a staggering cost of over rupees one thousand crores, is grappling with technical glitches in the sanctum sanctorum, which is becoming a headache for the priests. The faults lie in the drainage system as there is no outlet for the water that collects.

Result: The water used in daily rituals does not get drained out and it is a matter of concern for the priests and the temple authority, a priest said. The temple was consecrated on January 22.

According to a priest, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Ram Lalla is bathed every day before the adornment ceremony. The ritual includes bathing with water from the Saryu River and a mix known as Madhu Purk, which contains milk, curd, ghee, and honey. After this, Ram Lalla is bathed again with Saryu's water.

"However, there is no provision for draining the water that collects on the floor after these rituals," said the priest. Currently, a large plate is placed below to catch the water, which is then offered to the plants. Any remaining water is dried manually.

No engineer gave a thought about ‘snaan’ of Bhagwan

This makeshift solution is far from ideal and poses a continuous challenge for the priests. In fact, the priest said, when the temple was built no engineer gave a thought about ‘snaan’ of Bhagwan Ram and therefore no outlet was created at the sanctum sanctorum.

"The engineers of L&T have been informed about this and they are looking for a solution," he said.

Insufficient cooling solutions to protect Ram Lalla from the heat, two tower air conditioners have been installed. However, these ACs are proving to be insufficient. The priest mentioned that the engineers of Ram Mandir are also actively seeking solutions to this problem. The Ram Mandir Trust declined to comment.

The technical deficiencies also prevent the installation of a more efficient cooling system within the sanctum sanctorum. The structure, built with intricately carved stones, would require significant alterations for AC installation or to create a drainage system. Breaking the stones would not only spoil the sanctum's aesthetics but is also technically challenging, as the construction involved interlocking stones that cannot be easily tampered with.

"The Ram Mandir Trust is faced with the difficult task of preserving the sanctum sanctorum's beauty while addressing these technical issues. As the engineers continue to deliberate on potential solutions, the priests and devotees hope for a resolution that maintains the sanctity and integrity of this revered space" the priest said.