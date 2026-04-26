Uttar Pradesh: Birthday Boy Opens Fire Over Cake-Smearing Row, 3 Friends Killed In Bulandshahr

Birthday Boy Opens Fire Over Cake-Smearing Row, 3 Friends Killed In Bulandshahr | @Chhotukingoffi1

Lucknow: A birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district turned into a gruesome triple murder after a dispute over smearing cake on the birthday boy’s face escalated into deadly violence. Three young men from the same family were shot dead, plunging the area into mourning.

The incident took place late Saturday night in Khurja area on Subhash Road at RJS Fitness Gym, where a birthday party for Jeetu Saini was underway. According to police, an argument broke out among those present after some friends tried to smear cake on Saini’s face following the cake-cutting ceremony. The disagreement soon turned into a heated exchange and abuse.

Officials said the accused left the venue in anger but returned about an hour later along with a few associates. He was carrying his brother’s licensed pistol. On reaching the first floor of the gym, he allegedly opened fire indiscriminately at those present.

Amardeep, 35, Manish, 32, and Akash, 19, were shot multiple times and died on the spot. Police said Akash was chased while trying to escape and was shot in the head.

The firing triggered panic inside the gym, with several people taking cover behind equipment to save their lives. Before fleeing, the accused allegedly removed the CCTV DVR from the premises in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

Senior police officials, including the DIG, reached the spot soon after the incident. More than 15 people have been detained for questioning and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined.

The atmosphere turned sombre on Sunday as the bodies reached the victims’ home. A large crowd gathered and scenes of grief unfolded as three funerals were prepared from the same household. Family members were inconsolable.

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Police said preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was being consumed during the party, with liquor bottles and beer cans recovered from the spot. Authorities are also probing reports of an old dispute between the two sides related to a local dharamshala.

The victims’ families have been left devastated. Manish and Amardeep were engaged in farming, while Akash was searching for a job. Manish is survived by a two-year-old daughter, while Amardeep leaves behind young children. Family members said the household had already suffered a loss a year and a half ago with the death of Amardeep’s elder brother, and the latest incident has shattered the family completely.

Police said efforts are on to arrest the accused and further investigation is underway.