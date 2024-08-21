Uttar Pradesh: Bharat Bandh Sparks Mixed Response; Protests Turn Violent In Some Areas (VIDEO) | X

Lucknow: The Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organizations in response to the Supreme Court's decision to implement the creamy layer in SC-ST reservation elicited a mixed response across Uttar Pradesh. While some districts witnessed violent protests, others saw minimal impact, with markets conducting business as usual.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bhim Army, and Azad Samaj Party, led by MP Chandra Shekhar Azad, strongly supported the Bharat Bandh. Various organizations urged the public to stay indoors and close their businesses in solidarity with the protest.

Uttar Pradesh: In Deoria, for Bharat Bandh today, protesters shut down all shops on Jal Kal Road via Subhas Chowk and Kotwali, and then proceeded to Civil Lines pic.twitter.com/Zr7TGcXlqs — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2024

In Agra, BSP workers took to the streets, forcibly closing shops and hoisting their party flag on the gate of the Collectorate office. They also blocked the highway, causing significant disruptions and reportedly misbehaving with passersby.

Violence was also reported in Badaun, where protesters attacked police officers and a businessman. A shop was vandalized, escalating tensions in the area. In Jalaun, clashes erupted between protesters and the police, with demonstrators pushing the Circle Officer (CO) during a confrontation.

Uttar Pradesh: The Bharat Bandh had no impact in Hardoi, with shops remaining open as usual. Police are on high alert, with forces deployed at every intersection in the city. Bhim Army and BSP workers are gathering at Ambedkar Park and will protest and submit a memorandum at the… pic.twitter.com/lDdqEgv5wd — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2024

Dalit organizations mobilized in 20 districts across UP, including Saharanpur and Meerut, where protests were held with significant participation from advocates. Holding copies of the Constitution of India, they demonstrated against the government's actions, underscoring their support for the Bharat Bandh.

In other districts, the response varied. In Etah, Dalit youths attempted to close shops forcibly, leading to clashes with traders. In Chandausi, BSP, SP, and Bhim Army workers held a peaceful procession and submitted a memorandum to the SDM.

Uttar Pradesh: In Hapur, various organizations protested during Bharat Bandh, blocking roads and submitting memorandums. Police were on high alert with drone surveillance, and District Magistrate Prerna Sharma confirmed peaceful receipt of memorandums pic.twitter.com/3RffFaMalQ — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2024

In Lucknow, students at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) supported the Bharat Bandh by suspending classes and protesting at the central library. Meanwhile, in Amroha, members of the SC community marched to the Collectorate, demanding action against the Supreme Court's decision. In Rampur, Dalit organizations staged demonstrations at Ambedkar Park, prompting the police to divert traffic on several routes, including the highway.

Lucknow: BSP workers gathered at the Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar statue and Hazratganj square in support of the Bharat Bandh. They protested with banners and posters, while a large police presence ensured security. pic.twitter.com/L5p1vjPmUY — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2024

Law and order under control, says DGP

UP DGP Prashant Kumar, along with senior officials, closely monitored the situation from the control room to ensure law and order were maintained across the state. Eight companies of the Central Security Force were deployed to assist local authorities.

The DGP emphasized the police's readiness to handle the protests peacefully and warned of strict action against any anti-social elements attempting to incite violence.

"The situation is under control. We have reassured the public that all necessary measures are in place to maintain peace and order," Kumar said.